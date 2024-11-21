Travis Kelce Hints At Parenthood While Teasing About Getting Smarter

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has sparked speculation about his readiness for fatherhood after joking about having kids during an episode of Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

In Tuesday’s episode, Kelce reacted humorously to comments from former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who suggested that becoming a parent makes you “wiser.”

“Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?” Kelce, 35, asked with a grin. “Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?” Fitzpatrick quipped back, “Just have a baby,” drawing cheers from the audience.

Fans quickly picked up on Kelce’s playful remarks, with one commenting on social media that the tight end wasn’t “hiding the baby fever.” Another noted his cheesy smile at the mention of babies.

Kelce has previously shared thoughts about his future children on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. In an April episode, he revealed he might name his first child Conan, inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 film Conan the Barbarian.

Just a month later, Kelce fueled further rumors about family plans while discussing lab-grown diamonds on the podcast. Drawing a parallel to French NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s towering stature, he said, “Can’t wait till I f–kin’ make one,” referring to the idea of creating his own “lab-grown” athlete.

Jason Kelce, however, was quick to steer the conversation away from speculation, urging his brother not to give conspiracy theorists “anything else to latch onto.”

Kelce’s comments have come amid his high-profile romance with pop icon Taylor Swift, 34. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023 during a Kansas City Chiefs game, following months of private dating.

Since then, the duo has become a fan-favorite couple, frequently seen supporting each other’s careers. Kelce has attended several of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour performances, while Swift is a regular presence at Chiefs games, cheering for her beau.