Travis Kelce scores first regular-season TD in nearly a year

Travis Kelce ended his touchdown drought on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, to remain undefeated this season.

Kelce hadn’t scored in the regular season since Nov. 20, 2023, against the Philadelphia Eagles – 12 games to be exact. He didn’t make it 13. Instead, Kelce found space in the end zone in the second quarter, and Patrick Mahomes threw a sharp pass for the score.

The Chiefs took the lead at that point and never looked back.

Kelce led the team with 10 catches for 90 yards.

Mahomes was 27 of-38 with 262 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Mahomes’ second touchdown pass was thrown to Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver had four catches for 37 yards.

The Raiders gave the Chiefs everything they could handle. Down four points in the third quarter, Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig intercepted a pass from Mahomes. But the offense sputtered and turned the ball over on downs on its next drive.

With about 2:03 left in the game, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II found wide receiver D.J. Turner for a touchdown. Las Vegas cut the deficit to seven points but couldn’t get the ball back.

Kansas City has won 13 straight games dating to Dec. 31 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas dropped to 2-6 on the season.