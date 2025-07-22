Treasury Announces Jobs With Salaries Up To Sh96,000: Here’s How To Apply

The National Treasury, through the State Department for Economic Planning, has announced 244 job vacancies for the position of Senior Economist/Statistician.

The notice was made public on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 the positions fall under job group CSG 8. Applicants must have at least three years of experience as an Economist I or Statistician I.

“The State Department for Economic Planning invites applications from qualified persons for the position of Senior Economist/Statistician, CSG 8,” the notice reads.

They should also hold a bachelor’s degree in fields such as Economics, Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics and Finance, or a related qualification from a recognised institution.

In addition, candidates are expected to be members of a professional body, possess computer application skills, and demonstrate strong performance in their work.

Those selected will be expected to handle a range of responsibilities, including preparing economic policy briefs and reports, undertaking forecasting and modelling, tracking progress on Vision 2030 flagship projects, and coordinating reviews under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

They will also be involved in monitoring and evaluating national programmes, maintaining key databases such as census and survey results, and engaging with the community on policy matters.

Each successful applicant will receive a basic monthly salary ranging between Sh52,330 and Sh96,130. They will also be entitled to a house allowance of Sh35,000, a commuter allowance of Sh8,000, and an annual leave allowance of Sh6,000. The jobs are on permanent and pensionable terms.

Qualified applicants are required to fill out the PSC 2 (Revised 2016) Employment Form, available on the Public Service Commission website (www.publicservice.go.ke).

The completed forms should be sent to the Principal Secretary, State Department for Economic Planning, P.O. Box 30005-00100, Nairobi. Alternatively, candidates can deliver them in person to Room 324, 3rd Floor, Treasury Building, or email them to recruitment@planning.go.ke.

The deadline for submission is Tuesday, July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.