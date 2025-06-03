Treasury CS Mbadi To Present 2025/26 Budget On June 12

The Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi, has officially announced that the government will present the 2025/26 Budget Statement on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The announcement was made through a public notice in the MyGov publication on Tuesday, June 3. “This is to notify the general public that the Budget Statement for the FY 2025/26 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. in Parliament,” the notice reads.

Speaking during an earlier interview on April 18, 2025, Mbadi revealed that the date was agreed upon in consultation with his counterparts from East African countries during a regional meeting in Uganda.

“I suggested to my colleagues that we read our budgets on June 12, and they seemed to have agreed. Actually, it was initially proposed by the Tanzanian minister,” said Mbadi.

He added that his presentation will focus on key budget highlights and proposed revenue-raising measures for the new fiscal year. “The public will already have seen the proposed revenue measures through the Finance Bill even before I carry the budget briefcase to Parliament,” he said.

Mbadi emphasised that the government is required by the Constitution to ensure the Appropriation Bill—which allows for public spending—is passed by Parliament and signed into law by the President by June 30, 2025.

“If the President does not assent to the Appropriation Bill by the 30th of June, a vote on account kicks in, where you are allowed to spend as you await presidential assent,” he explained.

He noted that under the current Constitution, a vote on account can only be granted after the bill is passed but before the President signs it into law.

In an earlier address on February 13, 2025, the CS had disclosed that the national budget for the 2025/26 financial year is projected to be Ksh4.2 trillion. He also confirmed that public engagement on the Finance Bill 2025 had already begun.

“Kenyans have been asking why we must always have a Finance Bill. It is provided for under Chapter 12 of the Constitution that every year we must have one,” Mbadi explained. “What is not a must is whether the bill raises or lowers taxes—it can go either way or remain the same, but we must table it.”

Following the withdrawal of the controversial 2024 Finance Bill after widespread protests, Mbadi said the government has now adopted a more practical and consultative approach in preparing the new fiscal plan.