Trevian Kutti, Former Kanye West Publicist Among 19 Individuals Indicted Alongside Trump

Trevian Kutti, a celebrity stylist and former publicist for Kanye West, finds herself among 19 individuals indicted alongside former President Donald Trump, facing allegations related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election outcome in Georgia.

Kutti, known for her support of Trump, stands accused of participating in a scheme aimed at coercing a Fulton County election worker to falsely admit to ballot fraud. She is charged under Georgia’s racketeering law.

In response to the indictment news, Kutti shared a TMZ article screenshot on her online platform.

The indictment asserts that she was involved in a conspiracy “to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” The court document spans 98 pages and claims that Kutti was recruited by Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump and a co-defendant, to travel to Atlanta and engage with Ruby Freeman, an election worker.

Kutti has vehemently denied the portrayal of the meeting described in the indictment. The BBC has attempted to contact her for comment.

Reportedly, she misrepresented herself as a “crisis manager” to Freeman’s neighbor, indicating that she was there to assist with the vote counting process. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Freeman was wrongfully targeted by Trump as a “professional vote scammer” and “political operative,” a narrative that many of his followers echoed baselessly.

Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, were wrongly implicated in an alleged illegal scheme to input fraudulent ballots into the election counting system for President Joe Biden.

Both Freeman and Moss testified before the US House of Representatives select committee last year, highlighting the distress the unfounded voter fraud allegations had caused them.

According to the indictment, Kutti met Freeman at a Cobb County Police Department precinct on January 4, 2021. During this encounter, Kutti allegedly urged Freeman to admit to voter fraud and conveyed a sense of impending danger.

Moreover, Kutti reportedly warned Freeman that individuals would be at her residence within 48 hours if she failed to confess.

Pierre Rougier, a spokesperson for Kanye West, clarified in 2021 that Kutti was not connected to the musician during the time of her interaction with the election worker.

The indictment outlines communication between Kutti, alleged co-conspirators Harrison Floyd and Stephen Lee (a pastor from Illinois), before Kutti’s visit to Atlanta.

Floyd, who also reportedly spoke to Freeman while Kutti was present, faces the charge of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings. The trio is accused of attempting to coerce Freeman into admitting election fraud.

Kutti, who has also been involved in lobbying for cannabis companies in Illinois, previously refuted the details of her meeting with Freeman on social media in 2021. She contended that “fake news collectives” exploited her prior association with Kanye West to unfairly link her to Trump.

