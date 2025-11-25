Trey Edmunds Siblings: All About Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds

Ferrell “Trey” Edmunds III, born on December 30, 1994, in Danville, Virginia, is a former professional American football running back who made his mark in the National Football League.

Edmunds was known for his versatility, contributing not only as a running back but also on special teams and occasionally as a fullback throughout his career.

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in football tradition, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Ferrell Edmunds, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and carved out his own path in the sport from high school stardom to college ball at Virginia Tech and Maryland, before landing in the pros with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After retiring from the NFL in November 2023, Edmunds transitioned into roles as a public speaker, real estate investor, and pro athlete community liaison.

Siblings

Trey has two younger brothers, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds, who together form one of the most notable sibling trios in modern NFL history.

As the eldest of the three, Trey often served as the trailblazer and pack leader for his siblings, providing guidance and motivation during their shared journey in football.

Terrell Edmunds, born in 1997, played safety and was selected 28th overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent his first five seasons before moving to teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Tremaine Edmunds, the youngest born in 1998, is a linebacker who was drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the same historic 2018 draft, making Terrell and Tremaine the first pair of brothers ever selected in the first round of the same NFL Draft.

Career

Edmunds’ football journey began at Dan River High School in Ringgold, Virginia, where he excelled as a two-way starter at running back and linebacker, amassing 2,596 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns over three seasons while also contributing defensively with 143 tackles and four interceptions.

His high school prowess earned him a four-star recruit status, leading him to commit to Virginia Tech over offers from other Power Five programs.

At Virginia Tech from 2013 to 2015, Edmunds burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2013, leading the Hokies with 675 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 carries, alongside 17 receptions for 155 yards and two scores.

Injuries and depth chart battles limited his production in subsequent years, with 97 yards in five games in 2014 and 185 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games in 2015.

Seeking a fresh start, he transferred to Maryland for his senior year in 2016, where he ran for 158 yards and a touchdown in five appearances.

Entering the NFL undrafted in 2017, Edmunds signed with the New Orleans Saints and quickly earned a spot on the roster, debuting in the season opener with a kickoff return.

His rookie highlight came on November 12 against the Buffalo Bills, when he scored his first and only NFL touchdown on a 41-yard run, finishing the year with nine carries for 48 yards.

Waived by the Saints in 2018, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, reuniting with his brother Terrell, and was promoted to the active roster later that season, contributing primarily on special teams in four games.

Over the next three seasons with the Steelers through 2021, Edmunds appeared in 32 games without a start, totaling 22 carries for 92 yards, six receptions for 48 yards, and recording a memorable interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

His role evolved into that of a reliable special teamer and occasional fullback, appearing in 37 regular-season games across his career.

After being released in 2022, Edmunds announced his retirement in November 2023.

Accolades

In high school at Dan River, Edmunds was honored as a Parade All-American and SuperPrep All-American running back, capping a dominant tenure that included a Virginia state title in the 200-meter dash for track and over 1,000 career points on the basketball court.

At Virginia Tech, his standout 2013 freshman season earned him recognition as the team’s leading rusher, emphasizing his potential amid a competitive backfield.

In the NFL, Edmunds did not accumulate major individual awards, but his contributions were vital in team successes, including the Saints’ seven-game winning streak in 2017 during which he scored his lone touchdown, and the Steelers’ playoff pushes where his special teams performances helped secure key wins such as the 2019 victory over the Rams.