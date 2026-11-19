The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) certified an application challenging the Equitable Party’s decision to rebrand as the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) as urgent, with the matter set for hearing on December 1, 2026.

Tribunal Chairperson Innocent Muganda issued directions on Wednesday, November 18, ordering that the respondents and an interested party be served with the court papers by Thursday, November 19, at 1pm.

The case was filed by Emmanuel Willyngtone Khamala, a registered member of the Equitable Party, who is questioning the process through which the party changed its identity and constituted its new leadership.

In his complaint, Khamala argues that the party’s National Executive Committee resolved to change its name barely four days after its launch at Nairobi’s Serena Hotel on October 4, 2026, where Edwin Watenya Sifuna was unveiled as party leader.

According to the court documents, the committee made the decision on October 8 without meaningful consultation with registered members.

Khamala further contends that despite concerns raised by members over the proposed changes, the party proceeded to unveil the Linda Mwananchi Movement on October 30, presenting individuals as leaders of the new outfit without a transparent and competitive selection process.

The complainant says he and other concerned members subsequently wrote to the party leadership seeking clarification and asking that the planned National Delegates Conference be suspended pending consultations.

He also cites a letter dated November 6, 2026, which he says was received and stamped by the party but went unanswered within the 48 hours provided for under the party’s constitution.

The National Delegates Conference nevertheless proceeded on November 13, adopting resolutions touching on the party’s governance and leadership.

Khamala is now challenging the resolutions, arguing that they were adopted without adequate participation of registered members and in disregard of the party’s constitution.

He maintains that his complaint is not directed at any particular individual occupying a leadership position but concerns what he describes as an exclusionary and undemocratic process through which the new leadership was constituted.

Through his lawyer, Danstan Omari, Khamala argues that the disputed changes threaten the rights of party members to participate in the management and governance of the political outfit.

The certificate of urgency warns that the resolutions could be implemented without members having an opportunity to present their views, with the applicant alleging that individuals from other political parties were handpicked to occupy leadership positions.

The application seeks to temporarily suspend the implementation of resolutions adopted during the November 13 National Delegates Conference pending the determination of the dispute.

It also asks the tribunal to examine the legality of the change from the Equitable Party to the Linda Mwananchi Movement and determine whether the individuals occupying various party positions were lawfully and properly appointed.

The complaint names the Equitable Party’s National Executive Committee and National Elections Board as the first and second respondents, respectively. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Political Parties Liaison Committee are also listed as respondents.

Sifuna has been named as an interested party.

In the directions issued on Wednesday, the tribunal ordered the respondents and interested party to file and serve their responses by the close of business on November 25.

Khamala was granted until midday on November 27 to file any further affidavit, if necessary.

The matter will be mentioned for hearing on December 1, 2026, at 2.30pm.