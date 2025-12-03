Trump says he is pardoning Democratic congressman in bribery case

US President Donald Trump has said he will pardon Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar, who was charged last year with accepting around $600,000 (£478,000) in bribes.

On social media, Trump said he would issue a “full and unconditional” pardon of the Texas representative and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, who was also charged in the case.

“Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight – Your nightmare is finally over!” the president, a Republican, wrote.

He added that he thought Cuellar was charged by former President Joe Biden because he “bravely spoke out against Open Borders”. Cuellar and his wife, who posted bail after they were charged, maintain their innocence.

On Wednesday morning Cuellar filed for re-election as a Democrat, scotching speculation that he might be poised to switch parties and pad the Republicans’ narrow majority in the House.

Biden’s Department of Justice had alleged that Cuellar, who has been representing Texas’ 28th congressional district since 2005, illicitly received money from an Azerbaijani government-owned oil company and a Mexican bank.

The indictment alleged that, in exchange for the money, Cuellar agreed to influence US foreign policy in favour of Azerbaijan – and to advocate for measures that would benefit the Mexico City bank.

Companies owned by Imelda Cuellar allegedly laundered the money, which the family used to pay off debts and make purchases.

Among them was $58,000 (£46,000) in credit card payments, $18,000 at wholesale stores and $12,000 for a custom gown, the indictment said.

The couple faced charges of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, money laundering and violating a ban on acting as agents of a foreign organisation.

Though he’s a Democrat, Cuellar’s politics sit to the right of many members of his party.

He’s been called the “last pro-life Democrat” for his moderate stance on abortion.

“My faith is clear: abortion must be rare and safe,” he has said in the past.

In a letter to Trump, Cuellar’s daughters also said they believe their father’s stance on immigration may have led to his arrest.

They wrote that their father believed in “securing the border” and that his “independence and honesty” may have been the reason behind his indictment.

Trump seemed to agree, saying on Truth Social that Biden “went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH”.

This is Trump’s third act of clemency this week.

He pardoned Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, who was found guilty in March 2024 of conspiring to import cocaine to the US, and of possessing machine guns.

On Monday, Trump also commuted the sentence of former investment manager David Gentile, who was just days into a seven-year prison sentence for fraud.

So far in his second term, the president has pardoned or commuted the sentences of multiple people convicted of various types of fraud or financial crimes.

By BBC News