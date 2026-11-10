TSC Announces 7,720 Teaching Vacancies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 7,720 teaching vacancies in primary, junior and secondary schools to replace teachers exiting service through natural attrition.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the commission said the vacancies comprise 5,609 positions in primary schools, 25 in junior schools and 2,086 in secondary schools.

“Successful applicants will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms of service,” the notice stated.

Interested and qualified candidates have been invited to submit their applications online through the TSC website.

The application portal opened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and will close at midnight on Monday, November 23, 2026.

To qualify for the recruitment, applicants must be Kenyan citizens and meet the required academic and professional qualifications for their respective teaching levels.

Candidates applying for primary school positions must possess at least a Primary Teacher Education (P1) certificate.

Those seeking junior and secondary school positions must hold a minimum Diploma in Education.

All applicants must also be registered as teachers with the Teachers Service Commission.