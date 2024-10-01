TSC Launches 46,000 Teacher Recruitment Drive

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of Kenya has announced a significant recruitment drive to fill 46,000 permanent and pensionable teaching vacancies.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of educators across primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Of the positions available, 6,000 are for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools, and 450 for senior secondary schools.

To be eligible for these roles, applicants must meet specific criteria.

They must be Kenyan citizens and registered with the TSC.

For primary school positions, candidates are required to have at least a P1 certificate, while those applying for junior or senior secondary school roles must hold a diploma in education.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the TSC’s official website: [www.tsc.go.ke](http://www.tsc.go.ke).

Applications can be accessed under the ‘Careers’ section or directly at [www.teachersonline.tsc.go.ke](http://www.teachersonline.tsc.go.ke).

The deadline for submitting applications is October 7, 2024. It is important to note that applicants should only fill out one application form, as multiple submissions will lead to disqualification. Manual applications will not be accepted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present original academic and professional certificates during the recruitment process.

Serving interns are encouraged to apply in their respective counties or sub-counties and will need to provide identification documents for verification.

TSC assures all applicants that the recruitment exercise is free of charge. The commission has issued a caution against fraudsters who may try to extort money from unsuspecting individuals in exchange for assistance in the recruitment process.

Such incidents should also be reported to the nearest police station.