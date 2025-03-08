TSC Seeks Sh382.3 Billion For Teacher Recruitment, Promotions In 2025/26 Budget

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is seeking Sh382.3 billion in the 2025/26 budget to hire 18,000 permanent secondary school teachers, recruit 18,000 intern teachers, and promote 20,000 educators.

National Assembly Education Committee Chairperson, Tinderet MP Julius Melly, highlighted the request while presenting the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) to the Liaison Committee, chaired by Gladys Boss. Melly emphasized that additional funding is necessary to address gaps in the education sector, including fulfilling Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) for university staff.

“These recruitments and promotions will continue to address the gaps in teaching resources as well as motivate teachers in terms of career progression,” Melly stated.

He further outlined critical funding needs in the education sector, noting that Sh6.3 billion is required to fulfill Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) for university staff. Additionally, Sh20.9 billion is needed for capitation, scholarships, and loans to support Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students, including those set to join institutions in 2025. He also emphasized the need for Sh890 million to construct TVET institutions in constituencies that currently lack such facilities.

The Liaison Committee has now completed receiving submissions from departmental committee chairpersons and will determine the proposals before tabling the report in Parliament.

In January, TSC announced plans to promote 28,288 teachers across various grades, bringing the total number of promotions in the past two years to 59,792.

During the release of the 2024 KCSE results, TSC Chairperson Jamleck Muturi reiterated the commission’s commitment to career progression for teachers.

“We encourage all eligible teachers to take advantage of this opportunity to advance their careers,” Muturi said.

Increased government funding has also allowed TSC to invest in teacher training. Currently, 229,292 primary school teachers are undergoing retooling, while 60,000 junior secondary school teachers are being trained to align with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“These programs ensure that our teachers are equipped with the skills to effectively implement CBC and meet the diverse needs of learners,” Muturi explained.

The education sector has witnessed significant growth, with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) reporting that 965,512 candidates registered for the 2024 KCSE exams— a 7.19% increase, the highest since 2020.