TV Star And Singer Johnny Ruffo Passes Away At 35

Australian television personality and singer Johnny Ruffo has passed away at the age of 35 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Ruffo gained fame through his participation in the reality show X Factor Australia and later ventured into acting on the popular soap opera Home and Away.

Diagnosed in 2017, Ruffo became a vocal advocate, actively contributing to campaigns aimed at raising funds and awareness for brain cancer in Australia.

His family announced his passing on his Instagram page, stating that he fought relentlessly until the very end, surrounded by loved ones.

The family described Ruffo as a “beautiful soul with so much more to give” and remembered him as a “talented, charming, and sometimes cheeky boy.” Former X Factor host and Spice Girl Mel B expressed condolences, and Dannii Minogue paid tribute on Instagram, remembering him as the “cheekiest chap” whose voice, smile, and dancing feet would be missed by many.

Born in Perth, Western Australia, Ruffo initially worked as a concreter before gaining recognition on X Factor’s third season in 2011. His career included releasing multiple singles, winning Dancing with the Stars, and portraying Chris Harrington on Home and Away for three years.

Ruffo took a hiatus from his career after the 2017 diagnosis, returned to the spotlight after two years in remission, but faced a recurrence of cancer in 2020. In a 2022 interview, he shared that his prognosis had become terminal, emphasizing his goal to help as many people as possible.

Johnny Ruffo is survived by his partner Tahnee Sims. His legacy is celebrated not only for his entertainment contributions but also for his resilience and advocacy in the face of a challenging illness.