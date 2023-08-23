Two Accused Of Conspiring With Ex-President Trump Surrender On Election Interference Charges In Georgia

Two individuals allegedly linked to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia have surrendered to authorities, facing charges of election interference.

John Eastman, one of 19 co-defendants named in the indictment, is confronted with nine counts of racketeering and conspiracy.

Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, another defendant in the case, has also turned himself in.

While ex-President Trump is anticipated to surrender on Thursday in response to the 13 charges against him, the Fulton County district attorney’s office has set a Friday noon deadline for each defendant to surrender and be booked into the Atlanta jail.

Central to the alleged election meddling, John Eastman, 63, is considered a pivotal figure.

The California law professor represented Trump in a lawsuit aimed at overturning election outcomes in four states he lost in 2020.

In Georgia, he is accused of being part of a plan to sway state senators into disregarding election results and appointing fake electors.

Eastman, after being booked and spending a brief time in jail, was released on a $100,000 bond agreement.

He asserted that the Georgia case targeted attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of clients and pledged to contest every indictment count.

Meanwhile, Scott Hall, the first to surrender, faces seven charges connected to an alleged involvement in a voting systems breach in Coffee County in January 2021. Having agreed to a $10,000 bond, he was released after an hour in jail.

Other co-accused individuals have also arranged bail agreements through their lawyers, including alleged fake electors Shawn Still and David Shafer.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, another defendant in the case, filed court papers requesting a ruling to move his case to federal court or shield him from arrest in Georgia.

Meadows’ bid comes after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to delay his arrest.

The indictment against Trump and his allies marks the latest chapter in a series of criminal cases. Prosecutors in Fulton County assert that Trump schemed to subvert the state’s election outcome following his narrow loss there to Democrat Joe Biden.

While Trump was granted a $200,000 bond and release conditions, critics point out his lack of financial support for co-defendants’ legal fees.

Amidst this legal turmoil, the narrative unfolds, involving allegations of election interference and the implications on both individuals and the broader political landscape

