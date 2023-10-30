Two Al Shabaab Doctors Killed in Police Raid in Garissa

Two members of the al shabaab terror group who had been acting as doctors were Monday killed in a raid by police in their camp in Fafi, Garissa County.

Police said the incident happened at a medical camp for the gang at Hagarso area.

Police recovered medical supplies and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials.

Al Shabaab ‘doctors’ have been treating militants injured by security agencies.

The raid is the latest in a series that have been targeting hideouts run by the terror group in the area.

The terrorists had earlier used a remote controlled bomb to hit a police vehicle and killed at least two General Service Unit in Dadaab, Garissa County.

Four other officers were seriously injured in the attack, police said.

Police said the attack took place at Ege Dam along Dadaab-Garissa road when the officers were headed to provide security during the ongoing national exams.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the morning attack.

It came days after multi agency teams at the weekend destroyed a logistics base used by al Shabaab militants in Dahun in Fafi, Garissa county and recovered assorted foodstuffs.

The operation recovered rice, sugar and water. The officers destroyed the food and continued to pursue the terrorists who were using the base.

Police said by the time the team arrived there the terrorists had escaped.

There are fears of more attacks in the area.

Police say the area is being used as a logistics base for the terrorists who move to attack targets and retreat there.

At least three al Shabaab militants were on October 17 killed in an ambush by police in Fafi, Garissa County and assorted food found on them.

They were transporting the food on donkey carts to a new makeshift when they were ambushed, police said.

The security team killed three militants while others escaped with serious injuries and recovered foodstuffs, water and collapsible tank, said a police official aware of the operation.

The area is near the Kenya Somalia border which is usually breached by the terrorists.

This has forced the government to suspend planned opening of the border.

The al shabaab terrorists are behind the attacks.