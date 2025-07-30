Two Arrested For Throwing Suspected Thief Into Fire In Viral Mob Justice Incident

Two suspects have been arrested by detectives in Nyamira North over a shocking mob justice incident where a man suspected of theft was assaulted and thrown into a burning fire.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspects — James Nyang’au Kieri and Evans Nyang’au Anyoka — were captured in a viral video mercilessly beating the man before pushing him into the flames.

The disturbing footage, widely circulated on social media, shows the suspects attacking the victim in broad daylight as onlookers watched.

“Through forensic analysis, detectives tracked down the suspects and arrested them. They are currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment,” said the DCI.

The agency said the victim sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention.

The National Police Service has expressed concern over the rising cases of mob justice in the country, warning that such acts are illegal and dangerous to public safety.

“The public is strongly urged to allow the justice system to operate. Anyone found taking the law into their own hands will face the full force of the law,” added the statement.