Two Arrested With Elephant Tusks Worth Sh1.8 Million In Migori

Two people have been arrested in Migori County after they were found in possession of elephant tusks worth about Sh1.8 million. The arrest was made during a joint operation by officers from the National Police Service and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on August 6, 2025.

According to police, the suspects were intercepted while riding a blue Bajaj motorcycle in the Namba area of Suna East Sub-County. Officers found six elephant tusks weighing 18.8 kilograms hidden in a sack.

The arrested individuals include a 35-year-old woman who was carrying the sack containing the tusks and a 58-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle. They were both taken into custody and are expected to be charged in court.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to fight wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species.

“The National Police Service, in collaboration with KWS, remains committed to the fight against wildlife trafficking and the protection of endangered species,” a statement from the police said.