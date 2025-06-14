Two Bodies Recovered In Separate Drowning Incidents

Police have confirmed the recovery of two bodies in separate drowning incidents reported in Uasin Gishu and Nyeri counties.

In the first case, a 33-year-old man died after allegedly throwing himself into a water well at Chuiyat village in Kesses Sub-county, Uasin Gishu County.

According to police reports, the man, identified as Kipruto Barbarey, had earlier argued with his family members before taking the drastic action. It was also established that he had been undergoing treatment for ulcers.

His body was retrieved with no visible physical injuries, and the scene was processed by authorities. The remains were moved to Plateau Hospital Mortuary for preservation and further examination.

In a separate incident in Nyeri County, the body of 22-year-old Michael Papa, a student at Outspan Medical College, was retrieved from River Chania. He had reportedly slipped and fallen into the river on June 7, 2025.

A joint team of local divers, Nyeri County disaster management officials, and Kenya Red Cross personnel managed to recover the body.

“The body was identified by the relatives and was moved to Nyeri PGH hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” police said.