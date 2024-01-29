Two Charged with Publishing False Information

Two men were Monday formally charged with the publication of false information.

Arjun Chauhan Surya and Aftab Afzal Abass were arraigned before the Milimani chief Magistrate’s Court, Nairobi where the charges were read to them with the absence of the first accused person Ajamal Amershi who was allegedly unwell and admitted in hospital.

The charge, stemmed from an incident on January 22, 2024.

It is claimed the individuals disseminated false information with the intent of discrediting the reputation of Emraan Khosla.

They pleaded not guilty, consequently asked court through their lawyers to be admitted to reasonable bond and bail terms.

They also prayed to be supplied with all the documents exhibits and witness statements the prosecution intended to use to use

The prosecution did not oppose the prayer.

Senior principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe released them on Sh200,000 bond with an alternative of Sh100,000 cash bail.

Mention for pretrial directions and plea taking for the first accused person scheduled for February 12,2024.