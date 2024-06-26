Two Charged with Sending Threatening Messages to Kimani Ichung’wah, CS Ndung’u 

A middle aged man was on Wednesday charged with sending threatening messages to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah via WhatsApp.

He appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Rose Ngumbi.

Stephen Mwangi Kamau was accused of sending Ichung’wah the threatening messages on June 20, without lawful excuse using is account user name brand Trevor.

He is also charged with three counts of cyber harassment.

Mwangi however denied the charges.

Trial court released him on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or a bond of Sh300,000.

The matter will be mentioned on July 2, for mention for pre bail report.

Meanwhile, another man was on Wednesday charged with sending threatening messages via WhatsApp to treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu.

He appeared before the Milimani chief magistrate’s court.

Kevin Wafula Bwire was charged with sending threatening messages to Njuguna Ndungu on June 20, using his account user name Advokezadbiadboy.

He also faces a second charge of cyber harassment.

Wafula however denied the charge.

Through his lawyer, Wafula asked the court to releases him on lenient bond terms.

Court was told that Bwire was arrested from his office in Nakuru where he works as chef.

“He is on a free bond and we pray that this court maintains that.”

Trial magistrate Rose Ngumbi released him on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or a bond of Sh300,000.

The matter will be mentioned on July 2, for pre bail report.

These are linked to ongoing protests against proposed taxes.

And the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched investigations into various incidents that have occurred ni parts of the country, during the mass protests that have pitted the police against members of the public demonstrating against enactment of the Finance Bil, 2024.

Chairperson Anne Makori said considering that the investigative processes must analyse all available information, the Authority takes this step to update the public, on its investigations into various incidents observed during the demonstrations in line with its mandate of guarding public interest in policing.