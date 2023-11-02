Two College Students Rescued from Kidnappers in Kitengela

Two university students who went missing last week have been found at an AirBnB in Kitengela, Machakos County.

The two male students were reported missing by their families on October 29 at Kiambu Police Station. They are said to have separately been lured to their kidnappers by a woman who identified herself as Debbie Zablon.

According to the DCI, the female suspect whose whereabouts are unknown used a stolen Identity Card to register a SIM card used to communicate with the victims. The legitimate owner had reported it missing at Lang’ata Police Station.

“In their findings, it emerged that the female accomplice had used a stolen ID card to register the line which she used to communicate with the male students. Indeed, the legitimate owner of the ID card had earlier reported its loss at Lang’ata Police Station, a move that exonerated her from the suspects’ mix,” narrated the DCI.

In an operation led by DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives, the kidnappers identified as Brian Ombasa Omoso, 25 and Humphrey Hinga, 22, were nabbed in Kitengela.

The suspects are said to have demanded a Sh6 million ransom from the victims’ families.

At at the AirBnB, police discovered an imitation of a pistol, a dagger, subscriber sim cards used to contact the parents, fake front and rear car registration plates (KDD 881M) believed to have been used during their transportation and assorted tools.

“Detectives had a challenging moment leading the suspects to the waiting police car, as curious locals thronged the scene for a view and a share of a pound of flesh from the suspects,” added DCI.

The victims have since been reunited with their families as the hunt for the female suspect continues.