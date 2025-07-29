Two cops get 35-year sentence for killing man over face mask violation in Kakamega

Two police officers were Tuesday jailed to a 35-year prison sentence following their conviction for the 2020 murder of Dennis Lusava in Kakamega County.

The two police officers, Emmanuel Wafula and Godwine Wekesa Sirengo were jailed by Eldoret High Court judge, Justice Reuben Nyakundi.

The judge delivered the sentence after finding the officers guilty of torturing Lusava while in custody at Mbururu Police Post, Kakamega County, and subsequently disposing of his body in River Nzoia in an apparent cover-up.

Prosecution, led by Counsel Mark Mugun and Sidi Kirenge, relied on testimony from 21 witnesses and 27 exhibits to establish a clear chain of events leading to Lusava’s death.

The court heard that on October 4, 2020, Lusava had a confrontation with the officers for not wearing a face mask and initially evaded arrest with the help of bystanders.

Three days later, the officers allegedly used an acquaintance to lure him back to the police post.

Once in custody, he was handcuffed, brutally assaulted using kicks, blows, and electric cables, and denied medical care even as his mother sought his release.

He later died from his injuries while still in custody.

In his sentencing remarks, Justice Nyakundi noted that Prosecution had presented overwhelming and conclusive evidence linking the officers to the unlawful killing.

He condemned the abuse of power by officers entrusted with public safety and highlighted their lack of remorse and failure to pursue any form of accountability or restitution.

The judge found that the aggravating factors, particularly the breach of public trust, outweighed any mitigating circumstances, and sentenced each officer to 35 years in prison.