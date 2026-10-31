Two dead, girl critical after three family members electrocuted at funeral in Tana River

Two people died while a 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after three members of the same family were electrocuted during a funeral gathering in Maziwa area, Tana Delta Sub-County, Tana River County.

The victims were identified as Hebela Misozi, 54, her son Ricky Ruhusa, 24, and her daughter Napeba Ruhusa, 13, a Grade Four pupil at Maziwa Primary School.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 30, 2026, at around 6pm during preparations for the burial of Mzee Samuel Jilo Mababa, who died on October 21.

The deceased’s body had been transported to the area on Friday ahead of the burial that was scheduled for Saturday.

The tragedy reportedly began when Napeba accidentally touched an electrified hanging power line, triggering a chain of events that left three family members electrocuted.

Her mother, Hebela, reportedly attempted to rescue her but was also electrocuted. Her brother, Ricky, subsequently joined the rescue effort but suffered the same fate.

Mourners rushed to assist the victims and took them to Garsen Health Centre for emergency medical attention.

However, Hebela and Ricky were pronounced dead on arrival, while Napeba was admitted at the same facility in critical condition.

Police officers visited and processed the scene as investigations into the incident commenced.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the funeral gathering, turning what was expected to be a solemn burial ceremony into a scene of mourning for the affected family.

Cases of electrocution have been recorded in the past weeks amid calls on customers to use professional electricians for wiring.