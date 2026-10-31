Gichana calls for peaceful campaigns as Manduku urges prayers ahead of 2027 polls

Kisii senatorial aspirant Don Bosco Gichana has called on politicians and their supporters to embrace tolerance and peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning against political intolerance and violence.

Gichana said political competition should be guided by respect for divergent opinions and the democratic choices of voters, urging political leaders to avoid inflammatory statements that could threaten national cohesion.

He also challenged young people to register as voters and actively participate in the electoral process, saying electing leaders of integrity was a more effective way of addressing poor leadership than staging protests.

“Let’s not have protests about bad leadership when you’re not making any effort to participate in the electoral process of electing leaders with integrity,” he said.

The aspirant spoke on the sidelines of the official inauguration of Christ the King Parish in Keroka, Nyamira County.

Nyaribari Masaba MP Dr Daniel Manduku, who attended the ceremony, called on the Church to pray for the country as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Manduku said religious institutions had an important responsibility to intercede for the nation, promote reconciliation and encourage peaceful coexistence as political activities gather momentum.

He urged the clergy to use their platforms to preach unity, tolerance and respect for divergent political opinions, saying Kenya needed spiritual guidance as it approaches another electoral contest.

Gichana also praised the Church for its contribution to national development, describing religious institutions as important partners in promoting peace, social values and community transformation.

He cited the establishment of schools, colleges and health facilities by churches as evidence of their contribution to improving livelihoods and expanding access to essential services.

“The Church is not merely a place where people gather to worship; it is an institution that builds character, strengthens families, promotes social cohesion and contributes directly to national development,” he said.

He added that the Church’s investment in education had created opportunities for children from humble backgrounds who might otherwise have been left behind.

“The Church’s contribution to education has opened doors of opportunity for children from humble backgrounds who might otherwise have been left behind,” he said.

Christ the King Parish was hived off Ichuni Parish in Masaba South in an administrative move intended to bring pastoral services closer to Catholic faithful in the area.

During the ceremony, Father Bernard Ngeri was installed as the new parish priest by Bishop John Mairura in an event attended by clergy, faithful and local leaders.

The calls for peaceful campaigns come as political activity gradually intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with aspirants beginning to position themselves for various elective seats.