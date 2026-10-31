More than 5,000 die from Ebola in DR Congo’s deadliest outbreak

More than 5,000 people have died from an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, government data shows.

Eight of 26 provinces are now affected, with more than 10,300 confirmed cases.

The outbreak, which started in May, became the country’s deadliest in its history in August, public health officials said. The current case fatality rate is 48.6%.

In its latest update, the health ministry said the epicentre of the epidemic remains in the Ituri province, in the north-east of the country, which is a conflict zone, making it harder to contain the virus.

Cases have also been confirmed in Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

This marks the 17th outbreak in DR Congo’s history, according to the United Nations (UN), and the second largest in history.

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Africa said a “continued scale-up of key control measures, greater access to affected areas, and community outreach” is needed to end the outbreak.

Testing and treatment is under way, along with clinical trials of vaccines, it added.

The Bundibugyo species is behind the current outbreak, but there is not yet any treatment or vaccine for this strain.

DR Congo’s previous deadliest outbreak saw 2,299 deaths recorded between 2018-2020, the UN said.

The deadliest in history occurred in West Africa between 2014 and 2016, killing more than 11,325 people and spread across several countries, including Italy, the UK and United States, according to the WHO.

The UN warns that the current outbreak is “taking lives at a much faster rate”.

Ebola is a rare, deadly disease caused by a virus, and symptoms come on suddenly.

As the disease progresses, vomiting and diarrhoea develop and it can lead to organ failure. Some, but not all, patients develop internal and external bleeding.

The virus spreads from one person to another by contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood or vomit.

Adding to the challenge of treating the disease, some health workers and a politician have been attacked while responding to the outbreak.

Earlier this week, a nurse was killed and another health worker seriously injured in an attack when responding to an Ebola alert. Local youths had accused them of contaminating water sources and spreading the virus, according to the UN-backed Radio Okapi.

Last month, a politician was beaten to death after promoting measures to stop the spread of Ebola, while in August, the Red Cross said its volunteers had been injured and an ambulance set on fire in 11 violent incidents in the outbreak’s first 100 days.

In Uganda, two people died and 20 cases were recorded shortly after the outbreak started, but no cases have been reported since August. Travel restrictions remain in place for those crossing into the country from neighbouring DR Congo.

In Kenya, there have been nine confirmed cases and two recorded deaths.

Two suspected cases were identified in Nigeria on Saturday, its disease control centre said, adding that the individuals have been isolated and they are undergoing testing.

Earlier in October, one woman was confirmed to have the disease in the country but was flown to Switzerland for further treatment.

The likelihood of infection for people in the Europe area is “very low,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said.

By BBC News