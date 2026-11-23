Australian music industry legend Molly Meldrum has died aged 83 after a long illness.

The music promoter and broadcaster, born Ian Alexander Meldrum, helped define the nation’s music tastes for decades, championing local artists like INXS and Kylie Minogue and global acts like Abba.

Known for his chaotic demeanour and trademark Stetson hat, he interviewed an array of stars from King Charles to Elton John, who described Meldrum as the “single most important influence in Australian pop music”.

In a statement, Meldrum’s family said he “passed away peacefully” at a hospital in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Affectionately dubbed ‘the Guru’, Molly was the heartbeat, the champion and the spirit of Australian music,” the statement said.

Meldrum lived with an acquired brain injury after falling from a ladder in 2011.

Born in Victoria in 1943, he displayed a love of music from an early age and went on to host the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s music television programme Countdown, and later a segment on variety show Hey Hey, It’s Saturday.

Meldrum in 2014 became the first person who was not a recording artist to be inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (Aria) Hall of Fame.

Among his most famous interviews was a 1977 sit-down with King Charles, in which Meldrum could not calm his jitters.

He stumbled over his lines, declaring: “Your Royal Highness… Oh, oh, I’m sweating like a pig”.

King Charles reflected on the infamous interview for Countdown’s 40th anniversary special, saying: “There is an old showbusiness saying which warns never to work with animals or children. But nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum”.

On Monday, Arts Minister Tony Burke said the country had lost an icon.

“One of his greatest legacies will be the generations of Australians who grew up with his unmistakable enthusiasm and love of music. A true champion of Australian talent, you will be missed, but never forgotten.”

By BBC News