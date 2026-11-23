An explosion on a Russian ship docked at Benghazi naval base was caused by a suspected drone attack, Libya’s eastern government has said.

The explosion happened at dawn on Sunday, while the ship had stopped for fuel and supplies on its way back to Russia, Libya state media reported, citing the eastern government.

The statement said there were no casualties. Moscow has yet to comment.

Later on Sunday, the health ministry said it had received injured people from another vessel, a commercial ship, that was also targeted off the coast of Benghazi, state media reported. Their injuries were minor and their condition stable, the ministry said.

Videos posted on social media and geolocated by BBC Verify show the ship that was struck in the morning engulfed in flames and smoke. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC also shows a boat on fire at 05:47 GMT at the Benghazi port.

US-based intelligence firm Vantor collected high-resolution images that it said showed Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette (Merkury) – a Russian navy ship – moored in the port on Saturday, and on Sunday showed most of the same ship capsized and sunk with only the forward bow still visible.

The eastern-based Government of National Stability (GNS) said the Russian ship – which it did not name or identify – was using the Benghazi port within the framework of an existing maritime agreement.

Sunday’s incident is under investigation, and authorities are coordinating with their Russian counterparts to determine the source of the suspected attack and who is responsible for it, GNS added.

GNS condemned the attack on a ship inside a Libyan port, and called it a violation of maritime safety and an attack on their sovereignty. It said Libya was not party to the Russia-Ukraine war, or any other conflict beyond its borders.

Separately, Libya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli – the Government of National Unity (GNU) – warned against hosting foreign forces and allowing them to use facilities in a statement published by state media.

GNU said such activity raises “serious fears” about “risks that may result from involving ports and civilian facilities in activities related to external conflicts, and the resulting threat to the lives of citizens and the safety of national facilities and assets”.

Libya fractured into violence and instability after its leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011, leading to the opposing governments.

Benghazi is more than 2,000 km (1,243 miles) away from the Russian capital Moscow.

Although it has not been officially confirmed who was behind the attack, there is little doubt, according to Jalel Harchaoui, Libya specialist at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

“Ukraine is the only actor brazen enough to pull something like that off,” he told the BBC. “If I were to bet my own money, I would bet that it was the Ukrainians.”

If confirmed, it would not be the first time Ukrainian forces had carried out an operation of this sort. In March, Russia accused Ukraine of targeting the Russian tanker Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean between Libya and Malta with “uncrewed sea drones” launched from the Libyan coast.

As well as having an economic impact on Russia, hampering the ability of their so-called shadow fleet of tankers to export oil and gas, attacks like this are seen as humiliating to the Kremlin, according to Harchaoui.

But it is not only Moscow that will want to react to this latest incident. The ship was in the region as part of a deal with the government of eastern Libya – allied with Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army.

Harchaoui said Haftar will take the attack as a personal slight. “You’re going to have a response by the Haftar family. They will ask questions about who is hosting the Ukrainians.”

By BBC News