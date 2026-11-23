US immigration authorities faced criticism after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested two passengers as they were boarding a flight in Seattle.

The incident happened on Saturday morning local time at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), when ICE said a man and a woman, both Mexican nationals, were arrested for allegedly overstaying their visas.

It said that, during its arrest of the man – named as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza – “other travellers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers”, which it described as a “federal crime and a felony”.

The Port said in a statement that it was “outraged” about the incident.

Alaska Airlines said the incident happened during the boarding of one of its flights to Los Angeles and that it was not given “appropriate notice of the enforcement action”.

It also said it was “concerned” about the arrests and recognised “how distressing this incident has been for employees and guests”.

Both the airline and the Port of Seattle, which owns and runs the airport, said they were looking into whether the proper protocols were followed.

The Port said: “Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the Port’s participation or knowledge.”

According to ICE, the woman they arrested – named as Sofia Hernandez Mejia – “hurled hot coffee on the officers” and would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Olia Catala, a lawyer for both Mendoza and Mejia – who are father and daughter – told local NBC affiliate King 5 News that they have “absolutely no criminal history”.

“They’re not fugitives. They’re going through a legal process,” Catala added.

The family has reportedly said that the ICE officers were in plain clothes and approached Mendoza and Mejia without identification.

“You can imagine if somebody’s running at you who is not dressed as an officer, you don’t know who they are,” said Catala.

“So, there was a lot of panic, a lot of chaos, officers grabbing her, coffee spilling.”

Video of the arrests taken by eyewitnesses appears to show two agents wearing masks, plain jackets and khaki trousers.

One eyewitness, John Gaedeke, who was also boarding the plane, told the Reuters news agency he thought the agents were passengers and that they “didn’t have any identification”.

Gaedeke said the agents “pointed and then they said now, and then they just lunged forward, didn’t identify themselves” before “tackling” a man.

“Coffee definitely went flying, but to me, it looked like the passenger was holding it in their hand, and when they were tackled, it went everywhere. I didn’t see anyone throw coffee,” he added.

The Port of Seattle said it had “continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS [the Department of Homeland Security] on whether any of these protocols were breached”.

According to the port’s website, federal agents have access to airport property and port officials cannot interfere with operations. It says that the port has not historically been given advanced information about immigration enforcement, even when this takes place on its property.

Alaska Airlines said it is “required to comply with applicable laws and regulations when interacting with law enforcement officials”.

“We do not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement activity, and we remain committed to protecting the privacy and safety of our guests and employees wherever possible,” it added.

Washington’s Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson told a press conference on Saturday that “ICE is completely out of control”.

“We need a system of immigration enforcement, border security that is effective, ethical, and humane and ICE is not it. It is beyond reform.”

Katie Garrow, the executive secretary of MLK Labor – which represents flight attendants, pilots and airport employees – said the incident had been “so upsetting and disturbing to workers” that four of the six crew on the flight chose not to fly.

Deportations of people found to be in the US illegally have ramped up significantly under Donald Trump’s presidency but the tactics used by ICE have made many Americans grow uncomfortable, including many of those who supported stricter restrictions broadly.

Immigration raids have caused controversy in a number of US cities, including Minneapolis, Minnesota, where ICE agents killed Renee Goodand Alex Pretti earlier this year.

By BBC News