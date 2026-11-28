Hundreds of thousands of people are without power after severe weather hit both coasts of the United States during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eastern areas were lashed on Thursday by a powerful storm which brought high winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Pennsylvania remained the state worst hit by power cuts early on Friday, according to monitoring site Poweroutage.us.

Conditions are now expected to improve, though forecasters caution that it will take some time. The West Coast has also been affected by its own storms.

Flight disruption also persists, with hundreds more delays and cancellations reported on Friday – which is expected to be another busy travel day.

More than 2,500 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed on Thursday, and more than 450 were cancelled, according to Flightaware.com.

One passenger told the BBC he had been stuck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport for 13 hours while trying to fly to see friends in Chicago for Thanksgiving.

Beyond the travel disruption, impacts were widespread across the East Coast, and US President Donald Trump said he would consider releasing emergency funds.

Bridges closed in Maryland due to severe winds, while waves battered beaches in Delaware as water seeped onto the boardwalk.

On the wettest Thanksgiving on record in Washington DC, tidal waters surged and soaked runways at Reagan Washington National Airport.

Parts of some states are under states of emergency, including New York.

Nearly 2in (5cm) of rain fell on New York City’s iconic Central Park, making it the wettest Thanksgiving on record at that site as well, according to preliminary data from the NWS.

Organisers of the city’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade have also pushed back the event to Saturday – marking the event’s first postponement in its 100-year history.

In neighbouring New Jersey, there were multiple reports of closed roads and bridges, and images of floodwater blanketing city streets.

“This is wild,” an Ocean City, New Jersey-based blogger said in a video posted on social media, as he waded through water splashing above his waist.

The number of homes reporting power cuts peaked at close to a million on Thursday evening – with Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey badly affected.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said utility providers were working tirelessly to restore power. In Maryland, almost two million customers were asked by authorities to limit their water consumption to essential use only due to “intermittent power disruptions”.

The storm is expected to ease on Friday and move into the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Saturday, leaving a much drier weekend for the north-eastern United States, according to the Met Office.

However, another deep area of low pressure will likely arrive on Monday – bringing another spell of heavy rain and strong winds, and some further travel disruption.

On the West Coast, the concern was for exceptionally high tides and the associated risk of flooding.

Both San Diego and Los Angeles reported a high tide of over 8ft (2.4m) earlier this week, and beach-goers were advised to avoid coastal areas.

Train services along the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, which runs along the California coastline, cancelled several trains due to “washout conditions from high tides”, the company shared on social media.

Dramatic footage from Oregon showed a man and a dog being swept into the sea by a fierce, so-called king tide – but both escaped unharmed, police said.

In Miami, some travel delays persisted into Thursday after a FedEx plane overshot the runway the night before, which prompted the closure of all but one runway at the airport for a brief period.

A statement FedEx provided to US media confirmed that one of its flights had “experienced an issue upon landing”. No injuries were reported, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating what happened.

An airport employee who spoke anonymously to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, raised the possibility that rainy conditions had been a factor.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80km) from home for the Thanksgiving holiday over a seven-day period.

By BBC News