Brazil says it “regrets” a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron who called Brazilian meat “doped”.

France’s leader made the comment while meeting representatives of farming unions on Wednesday, during which he celebrated EU restrictions on imports of Brazilian meat and poultry which took effect in September.

In its statement, the Brazilian government said Macron’s statements “spread misinformation and contradict the widely available technical and scientific evidence on animal protein production in Brazil”.

Macron’s comments come as part of a trade row between the EU and Mercosur – the South American trade bloc. The EU banned Brazilian meat, poultry and other animal products owing to the use of antimicrobials in farming.

In its defence, Brazil said it had supplied animal protein to the EU for decades and that it exported meat to 177 markets. It added the country had a rigorous sanitary control system, corroborated by a recent European audit, and observed stringent environmental requirements.

Macron, in his opening remarks in the meeting with the agricultural sector representatives at Élysée Palace, said he was “proud of the fight we led” against Mercosur.

“And the ‘doped’ meat, if I may put it that way, or rather meat from Mercosur countries, especially Brazil, that was arriving in our ports and therefore entering our markets without complying with our rules, was ultimately banned,” he said.

Brazil said it was concerned about the “clearly political nature” of recent EU restrictions, and urged France to reconsider its position “in light of scientific evidence”.

Affirming its partnership with France was important, the country emphasised that “in the face of protectionist pressures, the best interests of the bilateral relationship must prevail, always guided by mutual respect and reciprocity”.

Brazil is a massive exporter of meat, especially beef – some $1.84bn (£1.4bn) of which went to EU markets alone in 2025, according to Brazil’s agricultural ministry.

By BBC News