Kisii University is set to introduce a Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme within the next year, in a move that could make it the third public university in Kenya to offer specialised dental training.

The proposed programme will be established through a partnership with Central Asian Medical University (CAMU) in Uzbekistan, which is expected to provide specialised equipment, technical expertise and personnel to support the initiative.

Speaking to journalists at the university’s main campus on the outskirts of Kisii town, Vice Chancellor Professor Nathan Ogechi said discussions with the Uzbek institution were progressing well.

He said the collaboration was part of the university’s broader strategy to strengthen its health sciences programmes and expand its capacity in medical education and healthcare research.

“This partnership is part of the university’s vision to strengthen its position as a centre of excellence in health sciences, and we look forward to concluding these discussions with the establishment of a Department of Dental Surgery,” said Prof Ogechi.

The Vice Chancellor added that Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital would partner with the university in providing clinical training opportunities for students once the necessary government approvals are secured.

The programme is expected to commence within the next year, subject to regulatory clearance.

Currently, the University of Nairobi and Moi University are the only public universities accredited by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to offer Bachelor of Dental Surgery training.

CAMU Rector Mamasadikov Shukrullaevich welcomed the proposed partnership, saying a Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions had been prepared and was awaiting approval from relevant Kenyan authorities.

He said CAMU’s Faculty of Dentistry had the experience, technical capacity and expertise needed to support the establishment of the programme.

Kisii University, which attained full university status in 2013, has steadily expanded its academic programmes and research capacity, serving students from across the Gusii region and neighbouring counties.

The proposed expansion comes amid concerns over limited access to oral healthcare services in Kenya, particularly in rural areas.

The 2023 Kenya Health Facility Census indicates that only 13 per cent of health facilities provide oral health services, with rural communities facing significant shortages.

The Ministry of Health estimates Kenya’s dentist-to-population ratio at 0.27 per 10,000 people, translating to approximately one dentist for every 37,000 Kenyans.

The introduction of the programme is expected to expand opportunities for specialised medical training while helping address the country’s shortage of dental professionals.