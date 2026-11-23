Nyaribari Masaba parliamentary aspirant Charles Matoke has criticised incumbent MP Daniel Manduku over remarks he made during President William Ruto’s recent tour of Kisii County, describing them as lacking decency and civility.

Matoke said elected leaders should exercise restraint in their public engagements and uphold decorum, arguing that their conduct should reflect the responsibility attached to public office.

“You heard it for yourselves. Such remarks lacked taste for decency and civility. Leaders should demonstrate responsibility in their public engagements and respect the offices they hold,” Matoke said in Keroka as he concluded his rallies on Sunday.

The aspirant, who is positioning himself to contest on the ODM ticket in the 2027 General Election, also criticised what he termed the slow pace of development in Nyaribari Masaba, particularly in road infrastructure.

His criticism comes amid controversy over Manduku’s remarks during Ruto’s tour of the Gusii region, which sparked debate over the language and conduct of elected leaders at political gatherings.

Manduku has since defended himself, saying his remarks were misunderstood and taken out of context.

“It actually depends on how some took it, most took it out of context,” he said.

Matoke urged residents to scrutinise the conduct of leaders, arguing that public office holders should demonstrate decorum while addressing wananchi.

The presidential adviser on Youth Affairs has stepped up his political activities in the constituency as he prepares to challenge Manduku, with youth empowerment, career guidance and accelerated development featuring prominently in his campaign agenda.

He addressed rallies in Gesabakwa, Masimba and Keroka, where he faulted the incumbent for allegedly delaying key development projects.

“Our people need better roads and improved services. Development should not be a matter of endless promises. Residents deserve leadership that delivers,” he said.

Matoke promised to establish career clinics to help young people make informed decisions about education, employment and career opportunities, saying the initiative would equip them to navigate an increasingly competitive job market.

Thousands of residents reportedly turned up at DOK Primark School grounds in Keroka to listen to the aspirant.

Also present was Nyaribari Masaba Woman Representative aspirant Roselyn Nyakona, who raised concerns over what she described as rising cases of gender-based violence in Kisii County.

Nyakona called for stronger protection mechanisms and accessible support services for survivors, saying women and girls facing abuse often lack safe avenues through which to seek assistance.

“I am appalled by the tide of gender-based violence in Kisii. It is disturbing that women and girls continue to suffer abuse, yet some victims have nowhere to turn for protection and assistance,” she said.

She also questioned the alleged use of a facility constructed as a Gender Rescue Centre by outgoing Woman Representative Donya Toto as an office, arguing that the facility should remain accessible to survivors seeking refuge and support.

“It is wrong to turn a facility meant to rescue and support victims of gender-based violence into an office. Such a centre should be accessible to survivors who need safety, counselling, legal assistance and rehabilitation,” Nyakona said.

She called for renewed efforts to combat gender-based violence, insisting that public facilities established to protect vulnerable people should not be diverted from their intended purpose.

Matoke, meanwhile, praised Kisii Governor Simba Arati, citing the Tongeri Industrial Park as an example of initiatives aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

He urged residents to support the re-election bids of President Ruto and Governor Arati in the 2027 General Election.