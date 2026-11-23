David Campbell has an estimated net worth of $10 million. The Australian singer, musical theatre performer and television presenter has built his wealth through music, stage productions, television, radio and business ventures.

Campbell is known for his work in swing music and musical theatre. He has released several successful albums and won two Helpmann Awards for Best Male Actor in a Musical. He is also a familiar face on Australian television as a co-host of Nine Network’s Today Extra.

Although he is the son of legendary rock singer Jimmy Barnes, Campbell has established an independent career in the entertainment industry. He and his wife, Lisa Hewitt, also run a production company called Luckiest Productions.

David Campbell Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth August 6, 1973 Place of Birth Adelaide, South Australia

Early Life

David Joseph Campbell was born on August 6, 1973, in Adelaide, South Australia. He spent much of his childhood with his maternal grandmother and other members of his mother’s family.

Campbell discovered that Jimmy Barnes, the lead singer of Cold Chisel, was his father when he was still a child. Accounts differ on whether he was 10 or 11 years old at the time.

He developed an interest in performing at a young age. He received training in youth theatre and earned recognition for his contribution to youth entertainment. His early experience helped prepare him for a professional career on stage.

Campbell began working professionally in 1993. He initially attracted attention through theatre productions before expanding into recording and television.

Theatre Career

Theatre played a major role in Campbell’s rise to fame. He first attracted attention in Sydney through the Australian play Relative Merits.

In 1995, he appeared in a revival of Alex Harding’s musical Only Heaven Knows. His performance earned him a MO Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Performer of the Year.

Two years later, Campbell travelled to New York to perform in Love! Valor! Compassion!, a Tony Award-winning production. He later played Marius in Les Misérables and appeared in the original West End production of Miss Saigon as a replacement performer in the role of Chris.

His other stage credits include South Pacific, Guys and Dolls and Hey, Mr. Producer! He also participated in a workshop production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, playing Jimmy opposite Kristin Chenoweth.

In 2000, Campbell provided the singing voice of Joseph and the singing narrator in DreamWorks Animation’s Joseph: King of Dreams.

He returned to Australian theatre in 2001 with Shout! The Legend of The Wild One, a musical about Australian rock singer Johnny O’Keefe. The production’s cast recording reached number 19 on the Australian charts.

Campbell later appeared in productions such as Carousel, Sunset Boulevard and Company. His performance in Sunset Boulevard earned him the Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical in 2006.

His theatre career reached another milestone in 2016 when he starred in the world premiere of Dream Lover: The Bobby Darin Musical in Sydney. He won his second Helpmann Award for the title role. The production later enjoyed successful seasons in Melbourne.

In 2022, he appeared in North by Northwest at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre.

His stage work has contributed to his earnings through performance fees, touring productions and other theatre engagements.

Music

Campbell began his recording career in the late 1990s. He released his debut album, Yesterday Is Now, in 1997. He followed it with Taking the Wheel in the same year.

He later found commercial success with his swing music recordings. His album The Swing Sessions, released in 2006, reached number seven on the Australian charts. Its follow-up, The Swing Sessions 2, reached number eight in 2007.

In 2008, Campbell released Good Lovin’, a collection of songs from the 1960s. The album reached the Australian Top 10. A live DVD from the accompanying tour also topped the Australian DVD chart.

He continued exploring classic music with On Broadway in 2010. The album also reached the Top 10. It was accompanied by a television documentary titled David Campbell on Broadway.

His later releases included Let’s Go (2011), David Campbell Sings John Bucchino (2014) and the Dream Lover cast recording in 2016. The cast recording debuted at number nine on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Campbell released his first Christmas album, Baby It’s Christmas, in 2018. He followed it with Back in the Swing in 2019 and The Saturday Sessions in 2021.

He has also worked in film and animation. In the Australian and New Zealand versions of Disney’s Zootopia, he voiced a koala news anchor.

Album sales, live shows, music royalties and recording projects have helped diversify his income.

Television Career

Television has become one of Campbell’s most visible career areas. He has appeared on several entertainment and reality programmes.

He competed in the third season of Dancing with the Stars. He also participated in the celebrity singing competition It Takes Two. In 2007, he won the second season with his partner, actress Jolene Anderson.

Campbell made appearances on Hey Hey It’s Saturday and occasionally co-hosted The Morning Show with Kylie Gillies.

In 2011, he joined Nine Network’s morning programme Mornings, which was later renamed Today Extra. He became one of the show’s regular co-hosts.

In 2019, Campbell was appointed co-host of Weekend Today, replacing Peter Stefanovic. He left the role in December of that year. In 2020, he began hosting Today Extra full time, while Richard Wilkins took over his position on Weekend Today.

His television work also includes the annual Carols by Candlelight broadcast. Campbell has co-hosted the Christmas Eve event for Vision Australia on Channel Nine since 2013.

In April 2020, he hosted Music from the Home Front. The concert featured Australian musicians performing from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His long-running television career has provided another important source of income through presenting work and entertainment appearances.

Radio Career

Campbell has also worked in Australian radio. He joined smoothfm in May 2012 and became a weekend presenter.

He has hosted weekend afternoon programmes on smoothfm stations in Melbourne and Sydney. The radio role has allowed him to maintain a connection with audiences outside television and live performances.

His work across radio, television and music has helped establish him as a versatile Australian entertainer.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Campbell expanded his involvement in the arts industry when he became artistic director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

He was appointed to the position in July 2008, succeeding Julia Holt. His first festival as artistic director took place in June 2009.

The event recorded strong attendance and box office results under his leadership. Campbell remained in the position until 2011, when singer Kate Ceberano took over.

He continued supporting the festival after leaving the role. In 2009, he and his wife introduced the Class of Cabaret programme, which provides opportunities for young performers.

Campbell returned to the festival in 2023 and 2024 as a former artistic director. In 2020, he received its Icon Award in recognition of his contribution to Australian cabaret.

Business Ventures

Campbell and his wife, Lisa Hewitt, co-founded Luckiest Productions. The company produces his national tours and other entertainment projects.

The business gives the couple greater involvement in developing and managing their creative work. It also provides a platform for projects beyond Campbell’s individual performances.

In 2022, Campbell joined the board of the Sydney Opera House. His appointment reflected his experience in music, theatre and the broader Australian entertainment industry.

He was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours. The award recognised his service to entertainment and the arts.

These roles have strengthened his profile beyond performing and presenting.

Personal Life

David Campbell married Lisa Hewitt in 2008. The couple have three children together.

Campbell has also maintained a relationship with his father, Jimmy Barnes. The two have performed together on several occasions, including appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Carols by Candlelight.

They have also recorded duets for their respective studio albums. Their musical collaborations have brought together two generations of Australian performers.

Despite being the son of one of Australia’s most famous rock singers, Campbell has developed his own identity through musical theatre, swing music and television presenting.

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