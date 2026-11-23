Molly Meldrum had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of his death on November 23, 2026. The Australian music journalist, television presenter and record producer built his wealth through decades of work in television, music production, broadcasting, publishing and entertainment.

Meldrum became one of Australia’s most recognisable entertainment personalities through the popular music programme Countdown. He presented the show from 1974 to 1987, helping introduce Australian audiences to local and international musicians.

His trademark cowboy hat, unusual interviewing style and famous phrase, “Do yourself a favour,” made him a household name. He also played an important role in promoting artists such as Kylie Minogue, INXS, Skyhooks and Sherbet.

Beyond television, Meldrum worked as a record producer, music executive, author and talent scout. His career spanned more than five decades, making him one of the most influential figures in Australian popular music.

The reported $5 million net worth is an estimate. It is not a publicly verified statement of his estate’s value.

Molly Meldrum Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth January 29, 1943 Place of Birth Orbost, Victoria, Australia

Early Life

Ian Alexander Meldrum was born on January 29, 1943, in Orbost, Victoria, Australia. His parents were Robert and Isobel Meldrum. He grew up with two younger brothers, Brian and Robert.

He spent part of his childhood in rural Victoria, including the small town of Quambatook, where he lived with his grandmother. His early years involved moving between different family homes before he eventually settled in Melbourne.

Meldrum developed a strong interest in popular music as a teenager. The Beatles’ 1964 Australian tour further increased his enthusiasm for the music industry.

He became close friends with aspiring singer Ronnie Burns. The friendship later helped him establish connections in Australia’s growing music scene.

His passion for music eventually led him into journalism, television and record production.

Go-Set

Meldrum began his professional career in 1966 as a writer for Go-Set, an influential Australian music newspaper.

He developed a reputation for his energetic writing style and interest in emerging musicians. His work brought him into contact with recording artists, record companies and music promoters.

He also appeared on television programmes such as Kommotion and Uptight.

In 1968, Meldrum travelled to London to report on the British music scene. During his stay, he developed contacts with people connected to the Beatles’ Apple organisation.

One of his biggest early career achievements was securing an interview with John Lennon. During their conversation, Lennon discussed the Beatles’ breakup, giving Meldrum an important story that attracted international attention.

The experience helped expand his reputation as a music journalist and strengthened his connections with international artists.

The Real Thing

Meldrum also established himself as a record producer before becoming a major television personality.

His most celebrated production achievement came in 1969 when he worked on Russell Morris’ song The Real Thing.

Written by Johnny Young, the song was initially conceived as a straightforward pop ballad. Meldrum helped transform it into an ambitious recording with layered instruments, vocal effects and experimental studio techniques.

The finished song became a major Australian hit, reaching number one on the local charts. It later gained recognition as one of the country’s most important pop recordings.

Meldrum also worked on Ronnie Burns’ Smiley, Colleen Hewett’s Day by Day and The Ferrets’ Don’t Fall in Love.

His production work strengthened his reputation as someone with a strong understanding of popular music and the potential of emerging artists.

Countdown Made Molly Meldrum a Household Name

Meldrum’s biggest career breakthrough came in 1974 when he joined the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s new music programme, Countdown.

He initially worked as a talent coordinator before becoming one of the show’s most recognisable personalities. His weekly music news and review segment, known as Humdrum, became a major attraction.

The programme aired nationally and quickly became popular with young Australians. It introduced viewers to new music videos, interviews and performances from local and international artists.

Meldrum’s enthusiasm made him an important influence on music sales and the careers of performers featured on the programme.

He was known for his informal interviews, occasional television mistakes and genuine excitement about new records. His catchphrase, “Do yourself a favour,” became closely associated with his recommendations.

Countdown ended in July 1987, but its influence on Australian popular culture continued for decades.

How Molly Meldrum Helped Promote ABBA

Meldrum played an important role in introducing Australian audiences to several international performers.

One of his most notable contributions involved the Swedish group ABBA. He repeatedly promoted the group’s song Mamma Mia on Countdown, helping it become a major hit in Australia.

The song reached number one on the Australian charts and later became an international success.

Meldrum also supported Australian performers who were trying to establish themselves in a competitive music industry.

Among the artists he championed were INXS, Skyhooks, Sherbet and Kylie Minogue. His television platform gave emerging musicians access to a national audience.

He also developed close friendships with international stars, including Elton John. Many performers later credited him with helping their careers through his support and promotion.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday

After Countdown ended, Meldrum remained active in Australian television.

He became associated with Hey Hey It’s Saturday, where his recurring segment, Molly’s Melodrama, allowed him to continue discussing music and interviewing performers.

He also expanded his business interests through Melodian Records, which he established in association with the Mushroom Records organisation.

The label worked with several artists, including Indecent Obsession, Jo Beth Taylor and Peter Andre.

Meldrum continued appearing in television specials, music programmes and entertainment projects. His reputation as a music authority ensured that he remained a familiar face long after Countdown ended.

In 1985, he also participated in Oz for Africa, Australia’s contribution to the international Live Aid fundraising effort.

Books

Meldrum later documented his experiences in the music industry through books written with journalist Jeff Jenkins.

In 2014, he released his memoir, The Never, Um, Ever Ending Story. The book covered his career, friendships with international celebrities and experiences working on Countdown.

He followed it with Ah Well, Nobody’s Perfect: The Untold Stories in 2016.

His life also became the subject of a two-part television drama titled Molly, which aired on Channel Seven in 2016. Actor Samuel Johnson portrayed him in the production.

The series explored Meldrum’s rise from music journalist to one of Australia’s most recognisable television personalities.

Johnson received widespread recognition for his performance and won a Logie Award in 2017.

Richmond Home

One of Meldrum’s best-known personal assets was his home in Richmond, Melbourne.

He purchased the property in the early 1980s and named it Luxor. He later transformed it into an Egyptian-themed residence, reflecting his long-standing interest in ancient Egyptian history and culture.

The house featured Egyptian-inspired decorations, statues and other collected objects. Meldrum reportedly travelled to Egypt more than 30 times and accumulated a substantial collection of memorabilia.

The Richmond property also became a meeting place for musicians, celebrities and friends. It hosted numerous gatherings involving people from Australia’s entertainment industry.

Although the house was a notable part of his personal life, publicly available information does not establish its final market value or its contribution to his reported net worth.

2011 Accident

Meldrum suffered a serious accident at his Richmond home on December 15, 2011.

He fell from a ladder while preparing Christmas decorations, sustaining severe head and spinal injuries. He suffered a fractured skull and was placed in an induced coma.

The accident left him with an acquired brain injury and required extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation.

He eventually recovered sufficiently to resume some public appearances. However, the injuries continued to affect his health.

He experienced another fall during a visit to Thailand in 2016. His health difficulties increased over the following years, and he gradually reduced his public appearances.

Awards

Meldrum received several honours for his contribution to Australian music and television.

In 1986, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his services to music and charitable causes.

He received the ARIA Special Achievement Award in 1993. In 2012, he was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame.

In 2014, he became the first non-recording artist to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. The recognition reflected his influence on Australian musicians and the wider music industry.

The City of Yarra also unveiled a bronze statue of Meldrum in Richmond in 2018. The statue depicted him alongside his dog, Ziggy.

Personal Life

Meldrum maintained a relatively private personal life despite his public profile.

His longtime partner was Yan Wongngam, a Thai businessman. The two maintained a relationship for several decades and divided their time between Australia and Thailand.

Meldrum also helped raise Morgan Scholes, whom he regarded as his son. Morgan later married Crystal, and they had a son named Jason.

Outside music and television, Meldrum was a passionate sports supporter. He particularly followed the St Kilda Football Club and Melbourne Storm rugby league team.

His friendships with musicians and other entertainment personalities remained an important part of his life.

Death

Molly Meldrum died on November 23, 2026, at the age of 83. He passed away peacefully at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne following a long illness.

His family and management confirmed his death in a statement. They said he was deeply loved by his longtime partner, Yan Wongngam, his family and friends.

He was survived by his brothers, Brian and Robert, Wongngam, and Morgan Scholes, whom he regarded as his son.

News of his death prompted tributes from musicians, broadcasters and other figures in the Australian entertainment industry. Many remembered him for his passion for music and his support for emerging performers.

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