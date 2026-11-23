Presidents William Ruto and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to work to restore full diplomatic relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during the high-level Quadripartite Political Summit held in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, on Sunday.

The summit was facilitated by President Denis Sassou N’guesso of the Republic of the Congo, with President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Ministers of Togo and African Union Mediator in the Eastern DRC crisis, serving as mediator.

During the talks, Ruto and Tshisekedi agreed to give priority to dialogue and diplomatic consultations in addressing any differences between Kenya and the DRC.

They committed to resolving disputes peacefully through diplomatic channels to safeguard regional peace and stability.

The two Presidents also agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, security, politics and culture to promote economic development and improve the lives of citizens of both countries.

On diplomatic relations, they agreed to work towards restoring representation at the ambassadorial level, holding regular political consultations and resuming the work of the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and the DRC.

The two leaders further committed to strengthening collaboration in regional peace and security, and integration through the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and the East African Community.

They pledged to translate the agreements reached at the summit into concrete actions to rebuild trust, strengthen diplomatic ties and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Presidents Ruto and Tshisekedi thanked Presidents Sassou N’guesso and Gnassingbé for their roles in facilitating and mediating the talks.