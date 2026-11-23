Ann B. Davis had an estimated net worth of $400,000 at the time of her death in 2014. The American actress built her wealth through a long career in television, theatre, comedy and brand endorsements. She became a household name for playing Alice Nelson, the housekeeper on the popular sitcom The Brady Bunch.

Before joining the cast of The Brady Bunch, Davis had already established herself as a successful television actress. Her performance as Charmaine “Schultzy” Schultz on The Bob Cummings Show earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards. The role helped her gain recognition in Hollywood and opened doors to other acting opportunities.

Davis also appeared in television commercials and stage productions. She later returned to the Brady Bunch franchise through reunion specials, television movies and spin-off series.

Ann B. Davis Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth May 3, 1926 Place of Birth Schenectady, New York

Early Life

Ann Bradford Davis was born on May 3, 1926, in Schenectady, New York. She grew up with her identical twin sister and two other siblings.

When she was three years old, her family moved to Erie, Pennsylvania. Davis attended high school there before enrolling at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

She initially planned to become a medical professional and studied pre-med. However, her interest in acting grew after watching her older brother perform in the musical Oklahoma!.

Davis eventually changed her academic focus to drama. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1948 with a degree in drama and speech.

Acting Career

Davis began her television career in the early 1950s. One of her early appearances was as a musical judge on the programme Jukebox Jury.

Her major breakthrough came in 1955 when she joined the cast of The Bob Cummings Show. She played Charmaine “Schultzy” Schultz, a secretary whose comic performances made her popular with viewers.

The role became one of the most important in her career. Davis received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She won twice, in 1958 and 1959.

The awards established her as a respected television comedy actress. She later appeared on programmes such as The Ford Show, Starring Tennessee Ernie Ford.

Davis also explored theatre. She toured with the stage production of The Matchmaker and appeared on Broadway in the musical Once Upon a Mattress.

In the mid-1960s, she returned to television with a role as a physical education teacher in The John Forsythe Show. However, the sitcom lasted only one season.

The Brady Bunch

Davis became widely recognised after joining The Brady Bunch in 1969. She played Alice Nelson, the family housekeeper who often offered advice and helped the Brady family manage everyday challenges.

The role became her most famous television performance. Her character was known for her humour, loyalty and close relationship with the family.

At the time, Davis had a stand-up comedy booking in Seattle. However, it conflicted with her new television commitment. Paramount Studios eventually bought out her contract, allowing her to accept the role.

She remained part of the original series until it ended in 1974. The show’s popularity kept her connected to the franchise for many years.

Davis later returned as Alice in several reunion productions. These included The Brady Girls Get Married, A Very Brady Christmas, The Brady Brides and The Bradys.

She also made an appearance in the 1995 film The Brady Bunch Movie. In the film, she played a trucker named Schultzy, a reference to her earlier character on The Bob Cummings Show.

Her later television appearances included The Brady Bunch 35th Anniversary Reunion Special: Still Brady After All These Years.

Theatre

Although The Brady Bunch defined much of her public image, Davis continued working in other areas of entertainment.

She appeared in television programmes, commercials and stage productions throughout her career. Her theatre work included productions of Arsenic and Old Lace and Crazy for You.

Her experience in comedy also helped her secure stand-up performances. These engagements provided another source of income alongside her television work.

Davis remained active in entertainment even after the original Brady Bunch series ended. However, she gradually focused more on theatre and occasional television appearances.

Brand Endorsements

Television commercials also contributed to Davis’ earnings. During the 1960s and 1970s, she appeared in advertisements for several consumer brands.

She was particularly associated with Ford Motor Company. Her television advertisements included promotions for the Ford Fairlane models.

Davis also appeared in commercials for Minute Rice. Some of these advertisements were broadcast mainly in Canada and continued into the 1980s.

Later in her career, she featured in advertisements for products such as Shake ‘n Bake and Swiffer.

Her familiar image as Alice Nelson made her a suitable choice for household product campaigns. Advertisers could draw on the public’s association of her with the dependable housekeeper character.

These commercial appearances provided additional income outside her acting roles.

Real Estate

Davis lived in several homes during her lifetime. One of her known residences was the Cass Mansion in Colorado.

She moved into the property in 1976 after selling her Los Angeles home. She later relocated to Pennsylvania in 1990.

Her final residence was in San Antonio, Texas. She lived there with Bishop Frey and his wife, Barbara, before her death in 2014.

Details of the values of her properties and the proceeds from their sale are not fully available. As a result, it is difficult to determine how much real estate contributed to her overall wealth.

Personal Life

Davis never married and kept much of her personal life away from public attention. She was known for her involvement in the Episcopal Church and later became part of a religious community in Denver.

She died on June 1, 2014, at the age of 88. Her death followed a fall at her San Antonio home.

The accident caused a subdural hematoma, a serious condition involving bleeding around the brain. She later died from the complications.

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