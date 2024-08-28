Two Delta Workers Killed While Servicing Plane at Airport 

Two Delta Air Lines workers have been killed and one has been seriously injured after an accident at an airline maintenance facility in Atlanta.

The workers were servicing a Delta plane at the airline’s wheel and brake shop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 05:00 local time Tuesday.

It’s not clear how the incident occurred.

Local medical authorities identified the dead men as Mirko Marweg, 58, and Luis Aldarondo, 37. The name of the injured person was not released.

In a statement, the airline said: “The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility.

“We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

Delta said the injured worker was receiving medical care.

The incident involved wheel components that were being disassembled and were not attached to the aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

No cause was identified, and Delta said an investigation was ongoing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was “aware of the event and is in communication with the airline”.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a union that represents many airline industry workers, called for an investigation into the deaths. Delta’s workforce is largely not part of the union, CBS reports.

“We stand in unity with Delta workers during this difficult time and we call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened,” the union said in a statement.

With few details, local authorities expressed support for the victims and their families.

Airport officials called it a “tragic incident”.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement posted online. “My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery.”

The aircraft arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas on Sunday, according to online flight records.

The incident does not appear to have affected air traffic at the airport on Tuesday.

Delta is headquartered in Atlanta. Hartsfield-Jackson airport is the world’s busiest in terms of passenger numbers.

By BBC News