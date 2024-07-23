Two Drivers Killed in Road Crash Along Southern Bypass

Two drivers were Tuesday morning killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles along the Southern Bypass, Nairobi.

Three other people were seriously injured in the Tuesday 6.30 am accident that happened near Ole Sereni area, police said.

Police said the accident happened after a driver of lorry moving from Kikuyu direction lost its control and veered off his lane and crossed to the opposite one colliding with a trailer.

Witnesses said the impact also affected three other vehicles that were behind the trailer that was headed for Kikuyu direction.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out burning down the vehicles.

National police spokesperson Dr Resla Onyango said both the drivers were killed on the spot.

One of the drivers was burnt beyond recognition.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and evacuated other passengers of the affected vehicles.

The passengers had been trapped and were rushed to hospital in stable condition.

A fire engine responded to the scene and help in containing the fire.

Police diverted traffic flow from Mombasa Road direction as the rescue mission went on causing a traffic jam.

This is the latest accident to happen in the country. Up to 30 people have been killed in the past separate accidents in an alarming rate.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents. There is a campaign to address the menace.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that hurt families.