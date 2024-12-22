Two Female Bodies Found In Forest In Suspected Murder, Suicide Incident In Laikipia

Two bodies were found in a forest in a forest in Umande, Laikipia County in suspected murder, suicide incident.

The victims seem to have traveled from Nairobi to the area for the mission and occultism is among the issues believed to have influenced the same, police said.

Herders who were grazing animals in the Ngarendare forest sighted two female bodies with one lying on the ground and another hanging on a tree.

Police rushed to the scene where one the bodies had an identity card bearing the name of Jane Muthoni Miano.

The team also recovered two notebooks with one having a suicide note and other religious teachings.

The team also recovered ATM cards, a scissor, two matatu tickets from Nairobi to Nanyuki, a bunch of keys, three receipts from Waridi Utawala School and two pairs of ladies open shoes.

Police suspect religious influence that led to the murder and suicide incident.

It is believed one of the women first murdered the one whose body was on the ground with stab wounds before hanging herself.

The bodies were moved to the local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures including identification.

Police said they plan to contact the families of the women to understand what may have motivated them to the forest and later died that way.

Elsewhere in Karatina, Nyeri County, a four-year-old girl drowned in a river while playing there.

Police said the mother of the girl was washing clothes at the banks of the river Ragati when the incident happened.

The woman said the daughter was playing there but she later went missing only to realize she had drowned.

The body was discovered in the water and moved to Karatina Level Four hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy and further police action.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy.