Two Including a Minor Fatally Shot by Police in Rongai

Police have fatally shot two including a minor in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

The two were killed during the anti-government protests that took place in various parts of the country.

According to the police, 19 others sustained gunshot injuries across the country.

The shooting incidents happened in Nairobi, Ongata Rongai and Homa Bay.

Among the injured were police officers who are said to have also been shot in the confusion along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

Police engaged the protesters in running battles for the better part of the day as the military joined in helping police in quelling the chaos.

Military personnel were deployed to key installations.

These included prisons facilities after reports showed some prisoners may try to escape in the chaos.

For instance, the military joined in backing security officers at the Industrial Area Remand to stem any threat or attempt to escape.

More personnel were deployed to the streets to contain the protesters as the crowds surged in various urban areas.

Police said those shot and wounded were trying to loot.

In Homa Bay, seven people suffered police gunshot wounds and rushed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital following protests in Homa Bay Town.

Out of the seven, two are female and the other five are male, police said.

The hospital matron Caroline Adongo, four of them sustained serious gunshot wounds during the protests and are in critical condition.

Adongo said the four victims have already been taken to the hospital’s theatre for surgical procedures.

The three remaining victims who are in stable condition continue to receive medication at the facility.