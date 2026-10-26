Two killed, five injured as military truck overturns on Mombasa–Nairobi Highway

Two people were killed and five others injured after a military truck lost control and overturned at Samburu Trading Centre along the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway in Kwale County.

The Sunday, October 25, 2026, accident involved a military FTS lorry and a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck.

According to police, the military truck was travelling from Mombasa towards Nairobi with nine people on board when one of its tyres burst at around 12.10pm.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before it rammed into the Actros truck, which was parked off the road on the right-hand side facing Mombasa.

The military truck subsequently rolled over and landed on its left side on two roadside kiosks, trapping two people beneath it.

The victims sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Five other people were injured in the crash, including three military personnel and two civilians.

Police officers visited and documented the scene as emergency responders attended to the victims.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kinango Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

The damaged vehicles were being towed to Samburu Police Station for inspection as investigations into the fatal accident continued.

The accident was the latest on the road which has emerged as a leading killer. Earlier on, 23 people had died in an accident in Mtito Andei area.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said they have embarked on operations to address the menace.

He said the government would focus on three key areas: improving road safety infrastructure, strengthening traffic enforcement, and enhancing training and oversight of commercial and public service vehicle drivers.

“We will work closely with the relevant government institutions, Parliament, the Judiciary, the National Police Service, county governments and other stakeholders to strengthen road safety interventions and ensure accountability,” he said.

Under the infrastructure measures, the Ministry plans to strengthen the black spot management programme to identify high-risk road sections and carry out targeted engineering improvements.

Chirchir said enforcement would also be intensified against reckless overtaking, speeding and other traffic violations, alongside measures to promote responsible road-user behaviour.

The government will also pursue structured training and compliance measures to improve driver competence, discipline and adherence to safety requirements, particularly among commercial and public service vehicle operators.

The Ministry further plans to engage Parliament, the Senate and the Judiciary, as appropriate, on implementation challenges involving the Commercial Vehicle Regulations 2026, Vehicle Inspection Regulations 2026 and School Transport Regulations 2026.

Chirchir said the frameworks were critical to improving vehicle roadworthiness, driver accountability, fatigue management and the safe operation of commercial and public service vehicles.

“Given that the two vehicles involved in today’s collision were commercial vehicles, one operated by a church and the other by a commercial enterprise, the importance of effective regulation, compliance and enforcement cannot be overstated,” he said.

Officials have attributed some crashes to preventable human errors, including reckless overtaking, speeding and drunk driving, which continue to claim lives across the country.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has repeatedly urged motorists to exercise caution and comply with traffic regulations to reduce accidents.

Mechanical failures involving poorly maintained vehicles, including worn-out tyres and faulty brakes, have also been identified as significant contributors to road crashes.

In addition, poor road conditions, including potholes, unclear signage and inadequate lighting, can increase the risks faced by motorists, particularly at night.

With travel volumes expected to rise in the coming weeks, authorities face renewed pressure to strengthen enforcement and ensure motorists observe road safety regulations during the festive season.