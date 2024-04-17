Two Men Drown in Swollen River in Busia

Two men drowned in the Kamsogon River Amakura, Teso, Busia County.

Search and rescue was mounted along the river and the two bodies were retrieved following the April 15 evening incident.

They were positively identified as Brian Oyolo aged 23 and Aaron Mande aged 16. Police said the two were trying to swim across the flooded river when raging waters swept them away.

The bodies were moved to Kocholia Mortuary awaiting postmortem. Officials have urged the public to be cautious because most rivers are flooded.

Elsewhere, a fisherman drowned after a boat he was using capsized in Lamu in the Indian Ocean. Four other fishermen escaped unhurt following the Tuesday April 16 incident in Kipungani area.

Officials from Kenya Coastguard were called to help in rescuing the other group following the incident. The rescuers found the four had managed to swim to Kizingoni beach after the incident.

They managed to retrieve the body from the water and handed it to the family for burial. The fishermen said there were strong winds at the ocean, which caused the capsize.

Such incidents are common in the area amid calls from authorities to the fishermen to be careful when the winds are strong.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a river in Kombewa area, Kisumu County.

The body was found on Nyagombro River by locals and had partially decomposed. The man was wearing his gumboots when the body was discovered.

Police said they suspect the man drowned elsewhere and was swept to the scene where the body was discovered. The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are open to investigations on the cause of the death. Cases of drowning are on the rise due to heavy rains being experienced in the country.