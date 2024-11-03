Two Suspects Fatally Shot in Botched Robbery in Kilimani Area, Nairobi

Police in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on Sunday morning shot and killed two suspected robbers and recovered a handgun, machete, mobile phones and a motorcycle.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers on patrol along Tigoni Road near the Naivas chain store outlet bumped into the three-member gang “as they were right in the act.”

This prompted a shooting that left two men killed while the other escaped with gunshot wounds, police said.

Kilimani police boss Ben Kobia said following the incident, two members of the public who had earlier lost their valuables to the hoodlums were able to positively identify them from the recoveries.

Police said they have increased patrols in the city to address cases of insecurity.

Elsewhere, a team is pursuing a gang that attacked and seriously injured a female cyclist along the Southern Bypass in Nairobi. Police said the woman was on her bicycle when she was attacked by men who emerged from a nearby forest.

They stabbed her before robbing her of her valuables and left her in a forest in the Saturday morning incident.

She was later traced and rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

A major operation was immediately launched in the area but no arrests or recoveries were made.

A team has since been sent to the area to pursue the gang. Road users on the stretch have complained of attacks by gangs that emerge from a forest in the area.

A special squad has since been set up for the mission, police said.