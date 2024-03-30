Two University Students Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents 

Police are investigating incidents where two university students died by suicide in separate incidents.

The first incident was reported in Site and Service estate on the outskirts of Kericho town where a first-year university student died by suicide on Friday.

Police said the student identified as Faith Charity Makhulu, 19 died after hanging herself using a manila rope suspended from the rooftop at the corridor of their residential house.

The reasons which made the student who was nine months pregnant die by suicide could not be immediately established since no suicide note was found on her.

Other colleagues claimed the student hanged herself after her boyfriend allegedly dumped her.

The body was discovered by the deceased’s mother dangling from the rooftop.

The student was suspected to have hanged herself last night when others in the house had slept.

Police moved the body to Kericho Referral Hospital mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Kibera, Nairobi, a university student died by suicide after losing his school fee to a betting scheme.

Brian Ongwae, 22, a student at Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) had placed a bet of Sh15,000, which was supposed to be his fees, with the hope of earning more cash but the deal hit a dead end.

Residents say after the betting on Tuesday evening, where he subsequently lost his cash, the victim remained perturbed during the day and ended up locking himself inside his house and could be heard speaking to an unknown person.

Curious neighbours later went to his rented house in the area only to be shocked after they found his body dangling from the rooftop.

Police were alerted and took the body to the City Mortuary pending an autopsy.

The deceased left a note addressed to his mother telling her to remain strong.

His colleagues said the deceased was depressed following constant loss of money to betting.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls on authorities to address the trend.

Police say up to three cases are reported daily.