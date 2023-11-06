Two Wells Fargo Employees Disappear with Quickmart Supermarket’s Sh94 Million 

Police Monday launched a manhunt for two Wells Fargo employees who stole Sh94.9 million they were supposed to deliver to a bank in Nairobi.

The two were identified as driver Anthony Ndiuki, and Daniel Mungai and are missing after the heist, police said.

The money was from a vault belonging to the security firm in South C and was to be delivered to a bank in the Central Business District when the incident happened at about 6 am.

It belonged to Quickmart Supermarkets and was for the weekend sales, police said.

The two, who were on board the company’s vehicle, had arrived at the vault as scheduled but left without police escort.

Police said the escort came to realize the vehicle with the money was missing minutes after it had left with the cash.

The said motor vehicle was found dumped at Dafam area South C, next to the southern bypass, without the suspects and the money missing.

Senior police officers visited the scene and established the two escaped aboard a waiting car.

Teams of security personnel were mobilized to pursue the two but reported they had escaped to unknown destination.

Police say the incident is new for now and seems to be an inside job.