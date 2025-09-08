Two women found murdered in Narok rental house  

Detectives are investigating an incident where the bodies of two women were found in a rental house after murder in Ololunga, Narok County.

The bodies were discovered on September 7, 2025 morning long after they had been killed.

A landlady said she had gone to check on the tenants when she found one of the victims who was occupying the room dead.

She knocked on the door but there was no response prompting her to push it open.

The body of one Rachael Njoki, 26 was found lying on the floor after she had been strangled.

Another body of a woman who was not immediately identified lay on the bed with deep stabs in the chest and stomach.

Police were called and recovered a kitchen knife believed to have been used in the murder mission.

A suspect believed to be the boyfriend of Njoki, was arrested for interrogation, police said.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations, police said.

Elsewhere in Malaba, Busia County, a body of a man was found near the Malaba-Uganda railway line. Police said the deceased was found to have sustained deep cut wounds on the body suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

A suspect linked to the murder was trailed and killed by locals, police said.

This was after he was found wearing blood stained clothes in the area and was according to locals looking suspicious.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsies and other investigations.

In Ogembo, Kisii County, a body of a man was found on Gucha River in Kebirichi area after a suspected murder.

The body was identified as that of Josephat Nyandieka Ogega, 31 and had a deep cut on the head and a disfigured face.

It was later established that the deceased went missing on September 3, 2025, and a missing person report was filed at Omosaria police station.

The body was moved to the mortuary, awaiting postmortem.