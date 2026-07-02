Two-year-old dies after three children fall into fish pond in Kisumu

A two-year-old child has died, while two other young children are receiving treatment after they were rescued from a fish pond in Nyakach Sub-County, Kisumu County.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at a fish pond located within the homestead of a local in Kobong’o Village.

The three children were rescued from the pond and rushed to Bollo Health Centre for emergency treatment. They were aged four, three and two.

While receiving medical attention, the two-year-old one succumbed to the effects of the drowning. Police visited and documented the scene. The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital pending a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations into the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found inside his house in Solio Village 7, Laikipia County.

According to police, the body of Stephen Nyaga Wangui was discovered by his mother on Wednesday.

Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying naked on the floor facing upwards, with minor visible injuries on the left side of his ribs.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Wangui had allegedly been taken from a homestead where a funeral vigil (matanga) was taking place on the night of June 30 by people known to him, who reportedly accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

The scene was processed and documented by the Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) team. The body was transferred to the Nanyuki Level Five Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.