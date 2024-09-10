Tyler Blackburn Siblings: All About Carson Blackburn

Tyler Blackburn, born on October 12, 1986, in Burbank, California, is an American actor, singer, and model.

He is best known for his role as Caleb Rivers on the popular Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and its spin-off, Ravenswood.

Blackburn began his acting career at age 17 and gained early recognition with a recurring role on the soap opera Days of Our Lives as Ian.

In addition to his television work, Blackburn has appeared in films such as Peach Plum Pear and starred in the web series Wendy, where he performed original songs.

He also played Alex Manes in Roswell, New Mexico and has released music, including his EP Find My Way in 2013.

Siblings

Tyler has a close-knit family, consisting of one older sister named Carson Blackburn.

Tyler has often expressed that his family played a significant role in fostering his creativity, which led him to pursue a career in acting and music.

Career

Blackburn began acting in 2004, with appearances on shows like Unfabulous on Nickelodeon.

He had a major recurring role on Days of Our Lives in 2010 as Ian, the love interest of Stephanie.

He landed his breakout role in 2010 as Caleb Rivers on the hit series Pretty Little Liars, which he starred on until 2017.

Blackburn reprised his role as Caleb in the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Ravenswood in 2013-2014.

He starred as Alex Manes in the CW series Roswell, New Mexico from 2019-2022.

Blackburn has recorded songs like Save Me and Find a Way for shows he starred in, including Wendy and Pretty Little Liars.

He released an extended play titled Find My Way – EP in 2013 and collaborated with artist Novi, including a feature on her song Can’t Love Me which was featured on Roswell, New Mexico.

In addition to acting, Blackburn has done modeling work and starred in independent films like Peach Plum Pear in 2011.

Blackburn’s breakout role on Pretty Little Liars in 2010 marked a major turning point in his career, allowing him to showcase his acting talents and gain widespread popularity.

His subsequent roles in shows like Ravenswood and Roswell, New Mexico further cemented his status as a talented and versatile actor.

Blackburn’s musical abilities have also been highlighted through his work recording songs for his acting projects.

Awards and accolades

Blackburn has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, primarily for his role in Pretty Little Liars.

He has won three Teen Choice Awards and received two additional nominations.

Notably, he won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Star: Male in 2014 and again in 2015. In 2016, he won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Chemistry, which he shared with co-star Ashley Benson.

In addition to his Teen Choice Awards, Blackburn was nominated for a Jury Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2012 LA Web Fest.