Tyra Banks Stuns Fans With Bizarre Habit Of Eating Bed Crumbs And Picking Toes

Renowned supermodel Tyra Banks has caused a stir online after revealing on national television that she sometimes eats days-old crumbs found in her bed — and even admits to enjoying cleaning toe jam.

Speaking on Today With Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, the 51-year-old former America’s Next Top Model host shared her unusual habit while chatting with host Jenna Bush Hager. Banks explained that she enjoys watching TV in bed with her mother, often snacking on ice cream and popcorn. When asked about the messiness of eating in bed, Banks responded that she usually handles leftover crumbs by simply eating them.

“I clean crumbs by eating them,” she said. “If you put it in the trash, I’m like, ‘You might get roaches or something.’ So just clean it up with your finger and eat it.”

She added that she even eats crumbs from the floor, but only if they’re not highly perishable. “A few days [old], if it’s not super perishable. Like popcorn? Come on. That’s like astronaut food, it lasts forever,” she insisted. “You just pick it up. I’m not joking.”

The revelations didn’t end there.

In another episode aired later in the week, Banks shared yet another quirky confession: she has a fascination with cleaning people’s toes — and even enjoys picking out toe jam. “I like to pick. I like the toe, and if it has some stuff in it, I don’t mind digging it out,” she said. “But I have a kit. You have to have a kit — some alcohol, you know, some stuff!”

Banks said she doesn’t limit her services to just herself, adding, “Anyone that wants it — my mom, my friends, my man, my son.” She was referring to her partner, Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, whom she has been dating since 2018.

She also described her interest in pimples, saying, “If you had a pimple, I would be staring at you,” calling the habits a kind of “addiction” that touches “those parts of me.”