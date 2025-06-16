Tyre bursts and kills mechanic in Elgeyo Marakwet

A mechanic died after a tyre that he was repairing burst on his face in Kaptagat area, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The incident happened on June 14 in the evening at Flax trading centre.

Police said Shadrack Kipkorir Kiptoo, 23 was repairing a lorry tyre at around 5 pm at flax when it burst and split his head into two pieces hence dying instantly.

The body was taken to Kamwosor Sub-county hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man died after being bitten by a snake in a village in Kinango, Kwale County.

The incident happened in Gandini village and left Baya Jumaa, 19 dead.

He was bitten by a snake while herding goats and later rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they found two snake bites on his body.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Such incidents are common in the area amid a campaign to address the menace.