Tyrese Gibson Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Tyrese Darnell Gibson, born December 30, 1978, in Watts, Los Angeles, is an American R&B singer, songwriter, actor, and producer.

He gained fame for his role as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise and has appeared in films like Transformers and Baby Boy.

Gibson started his music career with RCA Records in 1998, releasing his self-titled debut album that achieved platinum status.

Recently, he faced legal issues related to child support payments to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

Siblings

Tyrese has three older siblings, including his recently deceased sister, Shonta Gibson.

Shonta passed away on October 5, 2023, prompting an emotional tribute from Tyrese on social media, where he expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his “beloved angel” and reflected on their family’s bond and her role as a mother to her children.

Tyrese was raised by their mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, as a single parent after their father left.

Career

Gibson gained fame with his self-titled debut album in 1998, released under RCA Records.

The album featured hit singles like Sweet Lady and Nobody Else, which received significant radio play and helped establish him as a prominent figure in the R&B genre.

Following this success, Gibson released several albums, including 2000 Watts in 2001, which included hits like I Like Them Girls, and Tyrese in 2003, featuring the popular track How You Gonna Act Like That.

His 2011 album, Open Invitation, marked a return to music after a hiatus and included the hit Stay.

Throughout his music career, Tyrese has collaborated with notable artists such as R. Kelly, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg, further solidifying his presence in the R&B scene.

His musical style often blends contemporary R&B with soulful melodies, showcasing his vocal range and emotional depth.

In addition to his music career, Gibson has made a significant impact in the film industry.

He gained critical acclaim for his breakthrough role as Jody in the film Baby Boy (2001), where he navigated life and relationships in South Los Angeles.

Also Read: José María Yazpik Siblings: Get to Know Cristina and Carlos Yazpik.

However, it was his role as Master Sgt. Epps in the Transformers franchise that catapulted him to international fame.

He appeared in multiple films within the series, including Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).

Gibson also plays Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise, first appearing in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and continuing through subsequent films.

His filmography also includes notable projects such as Four Brothers (2005) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

In addition to acting and music, Tyrese founded his own production company, HQ Pictures.

Awards and accolades

Gibson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his contributions to both music and film.

He won the American Music Award for Favorite New R&B/Soul Artist in 2000, marking a significant recognition early in his career.

Gibson has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including for his songs “Shame” and “How U Gonna Act Like That,” as well as for albums like Open Invitation and Three Kings.

In film, he earned nominations at the NAACP Image Awards, including wins for Outstanding Music Video and nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Baby Boy.

He also received a Special Mention at the Locarno International Film Festival in 2001 for innovative ensemble acting.

Additionally, Gibson has been recognized at various other award shows, including the Teen Choice Awards and the Black Reel Awards, showcasing his versatility as both an actor and a musician.

Personal life

Gibson has been married twice and has two daughters.

He was first married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009, with whom he shares a daughter, Shayla, born in 2007.

Gibson then married Samantha Lee on February 14, 2017, and they welcomed a daughter named Soraya in 2018. However, their marriage ended in divorce in December 2020.

He has faced legal challenges related to child support for both daughters, notably being arrested in September 2024 for failing to pay support to Lee.